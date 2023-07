Friedl went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Dodgers.

Friedl produced the game-winning run early, singling home Elly De La Cruz, who had doubled to lead off the game. He later delivered Will Benson for the Reds' eighth run. Friedl has multiple hits in four of the last eight contests and driven in five during that stretch.