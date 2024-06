Friedl went 2-for-5 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

Friedl's fifth-inning single snapped an 0-for-16 run. Later in the same inning, Friedl was thrown out at home trying to score on an infield grounder -- one of three baserunning miscues in the game. After missing most of the first two months of the season due to injuries, Friedl is healthy and started 19 of the 21 games since returning from a second stint on the injured list in late May.