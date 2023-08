Friedl went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Friedl stole his 17th base of the season in the fourth inning, ending a 20-game stretch without a theft. After a spell as the team's primary leadoff hitter, Friedl has been moved to second in the order behind Elly De La Cruz. Since that switch 14 games ago, Friedl is hitting .226 (12-for-53) with one steal (caught twice).