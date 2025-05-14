Friedl was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox due to an apparent injury, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Frield was hit by a pitch in the third inning of Tuesday's contest before colliding with Elly De La Cruz while chasing down a flyball in the fourth. He remained in the game following the collision but was replaced in the field to begin the fifth. It's possible his removal was simply a precaution to prevent his body from taking any more punishment, but the Reds should provide more details in the near future.