Friedl went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and was caught stealing in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

Friedl extended a modest hit streak to four games when doubled home a run in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game. One pitch later, he made the third out while attempting to steal third base. It was one of a pair of baserunning moments early in the game -- Luke Maile was unable to score from first on a Nick Senzel double an inning later -- that looked costly in retrospect. It was the fifth attempted steal in the last five games for Friedl, who has logged 21 thefts (caught four times) in 93 games.