Friedl exited Tuesday's game against the White Sox early due to right wrist soreness, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Friedl's wrist hit the ground hard after he collided with Elly De La Cruz in the outfield during the fourth inning, leading to Friedl's eventual removal in the fifth. X-rays on his wrist came back negative after the game, so he doesn't seem to be dealing with anything too serious. However, the Reds may elect to sit him down for a day or two, especially since the 29-year-old had also been hit in the left forearm by a pitch earlier in the game.