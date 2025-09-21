Friedl went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

Friedl singled and scored in the third inning before doubling the Reds' lead with a solo blast in the seventh. It was a welcome showing for the 30-year-old, who had gone just 4-for-33 since his last homer Sept. 8. On the year, he's slashing .259/.362/.373 with 13 homers, 50 RBI, 79 runs scored and 12 steals across 653 plate appearances.