Friedl went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss against the Pirates.
Friedl swiped his first base of the season in Thursday's loss following an eighth-inning single. The 27-year-old outfielder has hit safely in his last four games, going 4-for-13 with a double and four RBI in that span. Overall, Friedl is slashing .303/.370/.485 with a home run, nine RBI and seven runs scored through his first 66 at-bats this season. Friedl's been hitting toward the top of the Reds' order against right-handed pitching, giving him some value in deeper leagues.