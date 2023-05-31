Reds manager David Bell told reporters after Tuesday's game against the Red Sox that Friedl (hamstring) isn't likely to start Wednesday, but he could be available off the bench, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

"I think it's minor,"Bell said in regards to Friedl's injury. "He was very smart. Nobody wants to stay in the game more than TJ does." Friedl was removed from Tuesday's game with tightness in his left hamstring, and the outfielder should be considered day-to-day with a chance to return to the lineup in the coming days.