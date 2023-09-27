Friedl went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians.

Friedl homered for a fourth consecutive game and extended a hit streak to seven contests, during which he's 10-for-25 with seven walks, five extra-base hits, eight RBI, two steals and six runs scored. The outfielder, who had slumped since the All-Star break, has bounced back in September just as he reached a career high in plate appearances. Friedl's slashing .348/.471/.768 in 23 games this month.