Friedl went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

Friedl popped a two-run homer in the sixth inning to extend Cincinnati's lead to 5-2. The home run was his 10th and multi-hit game his first of the second half. Friedl scuffled coming out of the All-Star break and entered Friday on a 2-for-21 (.095) run over the previous six games. Friedl being Friedl, however, he managed to reach base five times during that stretch by getting hit by pitches. He's recorded 12 HBP this season, the third consecutive season in double digits.