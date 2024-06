Friedl (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Friedl was removed from Monday's loss in the fifth inning after sustaining a hamstring injury. While it's only considered tightness, Friedl will be held out of Tuesday's lineup as Stuart Fairchild will bat leadoff and play center field instead. Friedl could return for Wednesday's series finale, but with a team day off Thursday, the Reds could opt to play it safe with the 28-year-old.