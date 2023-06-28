Friedl went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Orioles.

Friedl gave the Reds some insurance in the eighth inning with a solo shot off Bryan Baker, extending Cincinnati's lead to 3-1. The 27-year-old Friedl has gone 11-for-32 (.344) with two homers, six RBI, four steals and a .979 OPS in his last nine games. Overall, he's slashing an impressive .313/.380/.480 with five homers, 28 RBI and 28 runs scored while going 12-for-13 in stolen base attempts across 226 plate appearances this season.