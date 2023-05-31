site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tj-friedl-leaves-with-apparent-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' TJ Friedl: Leaves with apparent injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Senzel left Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Goldsmith notes that Friedl was grimacing after sprinting to first base earlier in the game. Jose Barrero has taken over in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read