Friedl has been starting every other day since returning quickly from the 10-day IL due to an oblique injury, but he should start playing more regularly soon, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell wanted to get Friedl back from the IL as quickly as possible, but agreed to to working him back into the lineup slowly so as to avoid an aggravation of the oblique injury. Friedl may not start every game, but this is also not going to be a platoon.