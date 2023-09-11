Friedl went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Friedl notched his seventh triple and added to the Reds' lead with his 13th home run of the year in the seventh. He remains second on the team with 24 steals but has not swiped a bag since Aug. 23 and has failed to convert either of his two attempts over his last 17 games. The 27-year-old has been sitting more against lefties as of late and has hit 10 of his 13 home runs at home. Fantasy managers should deploy him in their lineups with Caution this upcoming week with the Reds playing all six of their games on the road while also slated to face two lefties. Friedl now sits at a slash line of .270/.338/.439 with 52 RBI, 62 runs and a 36:79 BB:K in 490 plate appearances.