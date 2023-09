Friedl went 2-for-2 with three walks, a home run, two RBI, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates.

Friedl's two-run blast in the sixth inning gave Cincinnati its third (and final) one-run lead in the game, but the bullpen gave it back the next inning. The stolen base was Friedl's 25th and first one in 27 games.