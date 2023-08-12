Friedl batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Reds manager David Bell reconfigured the top of the order, dropping Elly De La Cruz to third and putting Friedl atop the lineup, where he primary was from late May to mid-July. Bell told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer that he plans to "stick with it," referring to the lineup while also saying "nothing's permanent." For now, it looks like Friedl will bat first against right-handers. Cincinnati doesn't face a lefty until Tuesday, when the Reds return home for a series against the Guardians, who are projected to start Logan Allen.