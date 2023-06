Friedl is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

He'll be joined on the bench by fellow lefty-hitting outfielders Jake Fraley and Will Benson while the Rockies bring southpaw Austin Gomber to the mound in the series opener. Since being reinstated from the injured list June 10, Friedl has gone 6-for-29 with three doubles, four walks, four runs, three RBI and two stolen bases in seven games for Cincinnati.