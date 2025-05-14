Friedl is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox and has been diagnosed with a right wrist bone bruise, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Friedl suffered the injury when he fell hard on the wrist Tuesday against the White Sox following a collision with teammate Elly De La Cruz. He will test out how the wrist feels with a bat in his hands pregame, although it's not clear whether he will do any hitting. For now, Friedl is considered day-to-day. Will Benson is in center field and batting seventh for the Reds on Wednesday.