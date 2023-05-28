Friedl went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

Friedl has multiple hits in each of his three games since returning from an oblique injury, and he's posted three doubles, three walks and two steals in that span. The outfielder hasn't missed a beat, and he has his slash line up to .326/.378/.496 with three home runs, six steals, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored across 152 plate appearances. Since his return, he's gotten a look at leadoff versus right-handed pitchers, which should be a benefit in fantasy if he can keep making solid contact and using his speed on the basepaths.