Friedl (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
After Friedl exited Thursday's win over the Mets with a side injury, it was determined to be a mild left oblique strain, which will now sideline him for the near future. The outfielder has had a strong start to his third season with the Reds, batting .306 with three homers, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored and four stolen bases over 124 at-bats in 37 contests. Matt McLain was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Monday to replace Friedl on the active roster.