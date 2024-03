The Reds placed Friedl (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Friedl's fractured right wrist will cause him to miss the first month-plus of the season. However, it's worth noting that the Reds put him on the 10-day IL rather than the 60-day list, suggesting that the 28-year-old outfielder may be targeting the shorter end of his initial 6-to-8-week recovery timeline. Bubba Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.