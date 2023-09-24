Friedl went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 13-12 loss to the Pirates.

Friedl raced around for an inside-the-park home run -- the Reds' first since 2012 -- in the second and later doubled, advancing a runner that eventually scored. Friedl often sits against left-handers, but the outfielder got the start Saturday after reaching base safely five times Friday. He responded to manager David Bell's faith with another productive night. Friedl's homered and stolen a base on consecutive nights, upping his season totals to 16 homers and 26 steals.