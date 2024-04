Friedl (wrist) is ramping up baseball activities at the team's complex in Goodyear (Ariz.) and could begin playing games as a defensive player only this weekend, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After serving as a defensive player only, Friedl could move onto bunting in games and possibly a rehab assignment by the middle of next week. Cincinnati manager David Bell said he'll need between one and two weeks before being ready to return, noting the need to build up at-bats.