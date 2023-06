Friedl went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.

Friedl was busy on the basepaths versus Atlanta, logging four steals during the three-game weekend series. The outfielder is up to 12 thefts in 13 attempts this season. That's a solid number, but it's his .311 batting average and .849 OPS that have allowed him to remain in the leadoff spot versus right-handers for the bulk of the season.