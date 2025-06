Friedl went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Twins.

The Reds let a 4-1 lead slip away in the sixth inning, but Friedl came to the rescue an inning later. His two-run double re-established Cincinnati's lead and was the game-winning knock. Friedl has driven in eight runs over the last 10 games.