Reds' TJ Friedl: Sitting against lefty
Friedl is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Cubs.
Friedl remains in the strong side of a platoon in center field with Jose Barrero, but Friedl will take a seat Sunday with left-hander Drew Smyly on the bump for the Cubs.
