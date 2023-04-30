site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' TJ Friedl: Sitting against southpaw
Friedl is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Friedl will sit for the second consecutive game with lefty Ken Waldichuk taking the mound for Oakland. Stuart Fairchild will receive another start in left field for the Reds.
