Reds' TJ Friedl: Still sitting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Friedl (side) remains sidelined Saturday against the Marlins.
Friedly left Thursday's game against the Mets with side soreness and did not appear in Friday's series opener in Miami. Stuart Fairchild remains the center fielder in his absence.
