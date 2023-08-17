Friedl went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over Cleveland.

Frieidl tallied the opening run in the Cincinnati win, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a single before scoring on a Matt McLain double. With his three-hit effort Wednesday, the 28-year-old Friedl broke out of a 2-for-18 (.111) slump. He's now slashing .280/.346/.439 with 10 homers, 50 runs scored and 46 RBI across 396 plate appearances while going 23-for-27 in stolen base attempts this season.