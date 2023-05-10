Friedl went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Mets.

The three-bagger was his third of the year and while the steal was his fourth, as Friedl continues to make the most of his 85th percentile sprint speed. The 27-year-old has five multi-hit performances in his last 10 games, batting .394 (13-for-33) over that stretch with a double, two triples, a homer, two steals, five runs and seven RBI as he solidifies his hold on the starting center field job in Cincy.