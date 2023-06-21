Friedl went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer and a double in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Friedl opened up the scoring for the Reds with a three-run blast to right center in the second inning and notched the first four-hit game of his career. Since returning from injury June 10, he's had four multi-hit games and is slashing .306/.390/.472 with six RBI, five runs, two steals and a 5:4 BB:K. Friedl is not in the lineup often versus left-handed pitchers, which limits his upside to a degree, but he's been very impactful when he does play and has proven to be a viable fantasy option.