Friedl went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Friedl made an impact in the eighth inning, hitting a one-out single, stealing second and scoring the tying run on a Jake Fraley single. This was Friedl's third multi-hit effort in his last eight games. The outfielder is up to a solid .313/.361/.434 slash line with two home runs, three steals, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored through 112 plate appearances, though he remains firmly in a strong-side platoon role.