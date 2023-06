Friedl went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over Kansas City.

Friedl has recorded five hits in his first five games since being activated from the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old has been quite consistent thus far, recording multiple hits in 17 of his 45 games, and sports a solid .321 average on the year. While Freidl normally sits against southpaws, he has still provided the Reds with a quality bat when in the lineup.