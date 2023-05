Friedl will undergo an MRI after leaving Thursday's win over the Mets due to soreness in his side, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Friedl may have tweaked something on a flyout in the bottom of the fifth inning, as he was replaced in the Reds' outfield by Stuart Fairchild leading into the top of the sixth. The results of the MRI should be available before Friday's series opener at Miami. Friedl finished Thursday's game 0-for-3 with a strikeout.