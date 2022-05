Pham went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 10-5 victory over the Brewers.

Pham walked in the third inning, singled and scored in the bottom of the fifth and notched an RBI single in the sixth. He also added a stolen base in the contest, his second of 2022. The multi-hit effort was his sixth of the season and first since May 3. Pham has now reached base in eight straight games, drawing seven walks and recording seven hits over 26 at-bats during that stretch.