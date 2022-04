Pham (hand) is feeling better and could return to the lineup Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Pham is not in the Reds' lineup for the second consecutive day after he collided with Nick Senzel in the outfield. However, he'll avoid the injured list without any setbacks and should be in the lineup as the Reds take on Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers on Friday.