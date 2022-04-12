Pham left Tuesday's game against the Guardians after colliding with teammate Nick Senzel in the outfield earlier in the contest, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Pham appeared to be holding his wrist after the third-inning collision, though neither player left the game right away. Pham played another inning in the field and took his at-bat in the bottom of the fourth, grounding into a double play. He was replaced in left field for the top of the fifth by Aristides Aquino, who could see more starts if Pham is forced to miss time.