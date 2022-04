Pham went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's loss in Colorado.

The Reds are now 3-17 and rank 26th in scoring, but Pham has carried his weight and then some over the last 10 games. He's 14-for-38 in that span with four doubles and three homers. Running is the only part of his game that has been absent of late, as he hasn't attempted a steal since the opening series.