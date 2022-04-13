Manager David Bell said Wednesday that the Reds plan to send Pham in for more tests on his injured left hand, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though initial X-rays cleared Pham of any structural damage to the hand he hurt in a collision with teammate Nick Senzel in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians, the outfielder could require an MRI and/or a CT scan for the Reds to properly diagnose his injury. Senzel avoided any injury in the collision, but both he and Pham will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, opening up spots in the outfield for Aristides Aquino and Jake Fraley.