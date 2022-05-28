Pham was issued a three-game suspension Saturday, a ban which was backdated to Friday, the day he slapped Joc Pederson during a preseason altercation, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a disagreement the two had in a fantasy football league they played in together. Pham's suspension will keep him sidelined throughout the weekend series against the Giants, but he'll be able to return to the lineup Tuesday in Boston. Alejo Lopez and Albert Almora have made starts in left field in his absence.