Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.