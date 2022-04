Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three runs in Wednesday's loss to the Padres.

Pham singled and scored in the third inning and then took reliever Steven Wilson deep for a solo shot in the seventh. He later walked and come around to score again in the ninth inning. The home run was his third of the season, but he's still only batting .196 over 56 at-bats this season.