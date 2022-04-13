Pham (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Pham and Nick Senzel were involved in an outfield collision Tuesday in the Reds' 10-5 loss and both will sit out Wednesday's series finale, though at this stage, only Pham is reported to have suffered an injury as a result of the play. Fortunately for Pham, X-rays on his left hand returned negative, leaving the Reds optimistic he won't require a stint on the injured list. With Pham and Senzel sitting Wednesday, Cincinnati will roll out an outfield of Aristides Aquino, Jake Fraley and Tyler Naquin from left to right.

