Reds' Tommy Pham: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Pham isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Pham will get a breather after he hit .190 with a triple, five runs, two walks and five strikeouts over the last five games. Stuart Fairchild is taking his place in left field and batting ninth.
