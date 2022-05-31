The Reds reinstated Pham on Monday after he completed his three-game suspension.
Pham missed the Reds' entire three-game series in San Francisco after he scratched from the lineup Friday following his involvement in a pregame spat with the Giants' Joc Pederson. His suspension wasn't officially announced until Saturday, but since the ban was retroactive to Friday, he'll be eligible to play Tuesday in Boston now that he's served his three games. Pham should take his usual role as the Reds' everyday left fielder, with Albert Almora likely heading to the bench as a result.