Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two additional runs in Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pham's seventh long ball of the season was one of five on the day for a Reds offense that's been surging over the past few weeks. After a recent five-game absence caused by a suspension and then a calf injury, Pham has produced a .333/.423/.667 slash line in his first six contests since returning.