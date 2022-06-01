Pham (calf) was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds have now removed Pham from the lineup for two consecutive days while he continues to deal with left calf discomfort. The injury surfaced after Pham was reinstated to the 26-man active roster after he served a three-game suspension over the weekend. At this stage, the Reds haven't indicated that Pham's injury is anything more than a day-to-day concern, and manager David Bell said prior to Wednesday's contest that he expects the 34-year-old to return to the lineup Thursday against the Nationals, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.