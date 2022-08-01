site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tommy Pham: Scratched from Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Pham was scratched from Monday's lineup, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds did not disclose a reason for Pham's removal, but according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic he is headed to a new team. Matt Reynolds will replace Pham in Monday's lineup.
